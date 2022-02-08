Ahead of contract talks, Stajcic already making World Cup plans

HIS future may still be technically uncertain as Philippines head coach, but Alen Stajcic is already charting his plans for the women’s football team’s campaign in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Philippine Football Federation will soon engage into talks with Stajcic after his contract expired following the semifinal finish of the PNWT in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Alen Stajcic on World Cup preparations

But this early though, Stajcic is already thinking of ways to improve the level of the team. And one of the policies that he will be imposing is that there will be no shoo-ins in the squad.

Stajcic said he will be encouraging more competition for those World Cup slots by looking at more players who could possibly form the team for next year.

“I think one of the key points to the group was, there are more competitions there is for spots within the group and within the team moving into the future,” said Stajcic. “The 23 girls, there are 25, two were standby players. Just because those 25 were the ones that procured that special moment and that special place in history and brought the team to the World Cup, it doesn’t mean that they will be in the World Cup.”

Federation and team officials are now working on the offer to Stajcic, who is back in Australia for a much-needed break.

“I’ve spoken to coach Alen and we have a schedule to meet up in a couple of weeks,” said team manager Jeff Cheng.

PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes said: “Even before the last match, president Nonong (Araneta) and I and Jeff are already talking about how to go about with asking coach Alen and his crew to continue coaching the team. Coach Alen needs a two-week break and I’m sure talks have started.”

Even with negotiations about to start, Stajcic already plans to expand the pool of Filipina players in the build-up to the World Cup that will see the team compete in three international competitions – the Southeast Asian Games, the AFF Women’s Championship, and the Asian Games.

“The team will only flourish when we have more depth, more players competing for spots. More players will be playing. That’s really the ambition of the team, whether they are competing in the Philippines, whether they are identified somewhere else around the world. We need more players that will push the team to a new level,” said Stajcic.

Stajcic said high-level teams have such policy, citing the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team that have enabled them to become one of the top squads in the world.

“That internal rivalry in any elite team really are the things that drive any good sporting teams. Probably, the best example is the New Zealand rugby team. The All Blacks are competing within their squad and the culture within the squad is recognized worldwide. They are so positive with their ambition for them being able to maintain their spot. That’s really where this team (PNWT) will really find its true potential if there is massive competition for every single spot,” said Stajcic.

