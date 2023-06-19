Late Chinese Taipei goal stuns Azkals in home friendly

CHINESE Taipei stunned the Philippines with a late goal for a 3-2 victory on Monday night during their Fifa international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Substitute Lin Ming-wei rebounded a save by Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and scored the game-winner late, completing Chinese Taipei’s comeback from one goal down at the half.

PHOTO: patrick romero

Mike Ott scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute to negate a very early goal conceded by the Azkals. Patrick Riechelt also scored in the 39th, allowing the Azkals to seize control of the match, 201.

Yu Yao-hsing, however, tied the match in the 57th for Chinese Taipei after a pounding on a pass from Wang Geon-Myeong before the late goal of Lin.

Chinese Taipei opened scoring in the second minute in unlikely fashion amidst the wet conditions at the Rizal stadium when Wu Yen-shu’s free kick ricocheted into Ott and past Etheridge.

The Philippines closed the international window on a losing note following a 1-0 win over Nepal on Thursday night upon the return of German coach Michael Weiss.