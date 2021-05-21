New names join Schrock, Etheridge in 25-man Azkals pool for Doha camp

STEPHAN Schrock and Neil Etheridge lead the 25-man pool for the Philippine Azkals that has been called up for training camp in Doha in preparation for the coming matches of the joint qualifiers of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Suzhou, China.

Schrock and Etheridge have been appointed the role of captain and vice-captain respectively in a team that will also see new faces as well as members of the Azkals Developmental Team for the training camp that will run beginning Saturday until May 31.

Gerrit Holtmann, Jesper Nyholm, Raphael Obermair, and Lloyd Fagerlie have been included in the squad even though they have yet to complete their requirements for their registration for their Azkals debut.

Jarvey Gayoso, meanwhile, is also part of the call-ups along with fellow ADT member Mar Diano, Niko de Vera, and Mark Winhoffer.

Completing the roster are goalkeepers Bern Schipman and Kevin Ray Mendoza, defenders Carlie De Murga, Alvaro Silva, Luke Woodland, Martin Steuble, Jefferson Tabinas, and Michael Kempter, midfielders Patrick Strauss, Iain Ramsay, Patrick Reitchelt, Oliver Bias, and Matthew Baldisimo, and forwards Mark Hartmann and Angel Guirado.

The Manila-based players will leave on Friday while the rest of the players from Thailand, Germany, Malaysia, United States, and other countries will go straight to Doha.

The team will then head to Suzhou for the conclusion of the second round of qualifiers with matches against Guam on June 3, China on June 9, and Maldives on June 15.

