Azkals go for another win in friendly against Chinese Taipei

THE Philippine Azkals go for another win in an international friendly when they face Chinese Taipei on Monday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

The Azkals look to close this Fifa international window with another win after defeating Nepal, 1-0, on Thursday night in Hans Michael Weiss’ first match back as head coach of the team.

The win over Nepal was also the first in 2023 for the Azkals team that have struggled over the years.

Weiss is not promising another win, emphasizing that the team is still in the first stages of installing his system.

“But what I can promise is that we will have good, confident, joyous team which will try to be on the forefront and put the gas pedal on and show something to the people,” said Weiss.

Chinese Taipei is coming off a 2-2 draw against Thailand in their international friendly.

Weiss said the team held a longer meeting ahead of the match, expecting a tough clash against Chinese Taipei.

The German coach, however, said he has seen a lot of positives in the win over Nepal last Thursday that can also be implemented on Monday night.

“I think we could already see glimpses of going forward and being more of a threat and putting opponents under pressure,” said Weiss.