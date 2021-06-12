Azkals moving to third round of Asian Cup qualifiers

THE Philippines advanced to the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after China defeated Maldives, 5-0, on Friday night (Saturday morning Manila time) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The Azkals clinched the spot in the next round of the Asian Cup qualifiers as they will finish at least third in Group A regardless of the result of their final match against Maldives on Tuesday.

China’s win also formally eliminated the Philippines from the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, but secured the next best thing as the Azkals seek to return to the Asian Cup following their debut campaign in 2019.

The Philippines defeated Guam, 3-0, for its third win, raising its total to 10 points in the qualification.

The Azkals finish the second round of qualifiers in the Sharjah bubble with a match against Maldives.

Despite the win against Guam, team captain Stephan Schrock was visibly upset with the squad when he spoke with his teammates on the pitch moments after the conclusion of the match.

