Azkals fall short of back-to-back AFC Asian Cup appearances

THE Philippines has officially missed a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup after the results of the remaining matches of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Azkals out of Asian Cup contention

The Azkals ended up last among the six second-placers of each group with four points (one win, one draw, one loss) to fail to proceed to the tournament proper.

Indonesia routed Nepal, 7-0, in Group A, while Malaysia defeated Bangladesh, 4-1, in Group E for their second win to clinch the final few spots in the AFC Asian Cup.

The Azkals failed to return to the Asian Cup after their historic qualification in the 2019 edition.

On Tuesday, the Philippines was defeated by Palestine, 4-0, to miss out on the opportunity to top Group B that would have given the Azkals the outright passage to the Asian Cup.

Gerrit Holtmann made a smashing debut with the Azkals after a late goal against Mongolia last Saturday, but it was not enough for the team to advance.

