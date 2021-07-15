Neil Etheridge in high spirits after contracting COVID-19

NEIL Etheridge has contracted COVID-19, but the Fil-British goalkeeper is already receiving treatment in a hospital while also upbeat with the support he is receiving from fans.

Etheridge’s club Birmingham City FC confirmed that the Azkals ‘keeper is in a hospital due to COVID-19. On Thursday, the club posted a photo of Etheridge with a message of thanks to fans.

“I’m feeling stronger today,” Etheridge said. “I will put a more detailed message out in due course but I just wanted to let everyone know I’m slowly on the mend.”

“I’m so overcome with feeling of thanks that I don’t even know where to start. I’ll put something a little more detailed out soon but all I can say for the time being is thank you,” said Etheridge.

PHOTO: @Neil38Etheridge on Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Missing Azkals duty

The 30-year-old Etheridge missed the Azkals’ recent stint in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers as he underwent surgery.

Etheridge also got married recently.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Birmingham City FC expressed its support to Etheridge in these difficult times.

“On behalf of the board, the staff, the players, and everyone connected to the club, we are all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19,” said technical director Craig Gardner.

“We are in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can. He’s in the best possible hands and we’re hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity,” said Etheridge.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.