Etheridge, Birmingham City waste lead vs Wycombe as win streak ends

NEIL Etheridge and Birmingham City FC suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers in the English Football League Championship.

The Blues failed to keep their lead with Scott Kashket scoring the equalizer off Etheridge in the 75th minute before disaster struck when a Kristian Pedersen own goal in the 93rd gave the Chairboys the full three points.

PHOTO: @Neil38Etheridge on Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

It was only Wycombe’s second win in the championship for 22nd place out of the 24 clubs.

Birmingham is now in 14th place in the league table of English football’s second division with 13 points as the Blues failed to pick up their third straight win.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I was really disappointed because I felt we had a really good opportunity to win the game and make it three wins in a row,” said BCFC coach Aitor Karanka. “But the second 45 minutes was really disappointing. We needed to score a second goal in the second-half but we started conceding those second balls. We weren't as aggressive on the pitch as we should have been, so we had those problems.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.