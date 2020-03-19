Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Mar 19
    Football

    English Football puts up US$57M relief package for lower-tier clubs

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LONDON — The English Football League put forward a short-term relief package worth 50 million pounds ($57 million) on Wednesday to assist cash-strapped clubs in the divisions below the Premier League during the coronavirus outbreak.

    Soccer in England was brought to a halt last week in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. It is unlikely the leagues will resume in early April, as initially planned, and the EFL has moved to help clubs struggling with the ramifications of that suspension.

    "While there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a 50 million pound short-term relief package," the EFL said in a statement after a board meeting.

    Clubs below the Premier League rely heavily on match day revenue to stay afloat.

    The EFL board is continually reviewing the impact of the pandemic through a dedicated task force, and underlined that finishing the season is key.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019-20 season, subject to the overriding priority around health and well-being," the EFL said.

    The Premier League is holding a meeting on Thursday to discuss its future plans.

    In Scotland, players and staff at top-flight club Hearts have been asked to take a 50% wage cut amid financial fears during the outbreak.

    Hearts owner Ann Budge said the club was taking cost-cutting steps in order to prevent redundancies.

    Budge said those who feel "unable or unwilling to accept this revision to their contracts" will be offered the option of contract termination.

    The Scottish Professional Football League also was suspended last Friday "until further notice."

    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again