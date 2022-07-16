Filipinas drawing huge crowd as tickets for AFF final selling like hotcakes

IN all likelihood, the Philippine women’s football team will play in front of the largest crowd in the AFF tournament on Sunday.

How are tickets selling for Filipinas vs Thailand final?

Initial reports as of posting time bared that lower grandstand of the Rizal Memorial Stadium for the AFF Women’s Championship crown against Thailand is already sold out, and on pace to surpass the 3,233 that watched the semifinal match over Vietnam on Friday night.

Ever since the start of the tournament, head coach Alen Stajcic has been urging that the fans to come out to the venue so that the Filipinas can use the home field advantage fully. Stajcic said PWNT deserves a full stadium with all the work it has put in for the tournament.

Since then, the numbers have been encouraging with more and more people coming to the matches as the team continuously chalk up wins.

Continue reading below ↓

Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden said the atmosphere has been great for the team as fans have started pouring in to the 12,000-seater stadium.

“It’s amazing. It’s electric when you are out there. It’s hard playing against a home crowd. We definitely know that experience playing in the SEA Games against Vietnam. But when you have that home crowd, it’s the greatest feeling. It does help.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fans went home happy on Friday night as the Philippines booked its first-ever AFF finals appearance with a 4-0 win over Vietnam, their first-ever win in the history of the tournament against the powerhouse squad.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bolden said a packed stadium will definitely help in their chances to win the crown over Thailand, a four-time winner in the AFF tournament.

“The numbers are growing. And I absolutely love that. I hope it continues to grow in the championship game,” said Bolden.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.