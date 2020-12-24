Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 24
    Football

    German club Dynamo Dresden sells over 72K tickets for game in empty stadium

    by Associated Press
    6 hours ago
    Dynamo Dresden's Philipp Hosiner battles for the ball against Darmstadt Lars Lukas Mai.
    PHOTO: AP

    DRESDEN, Germany — German third-tier soccer club Dynamo Dresden has said it sold more than 72,000 tickets for a game played in an empty stadium with no fans.

    Former East German champion Dynamo offered fans the "ghost tickets" — named for the German habit of dubbing empty-stadium matches "ghost games" — for five euros ($6.10) as a way to raise funds for the club during the coronavirus pandemic. Fans could receive a commemorative ticket to keep.

    The total of 72,112 tickets sold for Tuesday's (Wednesday, Manila time) German Cup game against Darmstadt was more than double the capacity of Dresden's stadium. Only two games in the club's history, both away games, had more people in attendance, Dresden said.

    Dresden lost the game 3-0 to Darmstadt, which plays a division above Dynamo in the league.

    German clubs have pioneered innovative fundraising ideas after the pandemic hurt teams' incomes.

    When German soccer shut down in the spring, third-tier club Uerdingen sold "virtual tickets" for a fictional game. Top-division side Borussia Mönchengladbach offered fans the chance to have their photos printed onto cardboard cutouts for home games, an idea quickly copied by sports teams around the world.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Dynamo Dresden's Philipp Hosiner battles for the ball against Darmstadt Lars Lukas Mai.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again