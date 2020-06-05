Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jun 5
    Football

    Diego Costa guilty of not paying over 1M euros in income tax

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MADRID — Atlético Madrid striker Diego Costa pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after not paying more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from income earned through image rights.

    Costa was given a six-month suspended sentence after reaching a deal with authorities to pay more than 500,000 euros ($560,000).

    Continue reading below ↓

    The striker appeared briefly at a Madrid court to finalize the deal with authorities.

    Spain has cracked down on tax fraud by soccer players in recent years, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and coach José Mourinho. None of them did prison time, but they all paid hefty fines.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again