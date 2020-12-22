Dennis Villanueva joins growing list of Pinoy booters moving to Thailand

DENNIS Villanueva joins the growing list of Filipino players moving to Thailand, signing up with Nakhon Ratchasima FC for the final stretch of the 2020-2021 season of the league.

The club announced the deal on its Facebook account, with the former United City FC defender joining them in time for the second leg of the T1.

Villanueva is the third player from UCFC who transferred abroad, with OJ Porteria also moving to Thailand and is rumored to be signing to Ratchaburi. Mike Ott, meanwhile, agreed to a deal in Malaysia, reportedly with Melaka United.

The 28-year-old Villanueva, who was part of the Lazio youth system and Italy fourth division side A.S. Ostia Mare Lido Calcio, joined the Philippine Azkals in the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup, then played for Global and Davao Aguilas before joining Ceres in 2019.

Villanueva, born in Rome to Filipino parents, also saw action for United City FC in their title run in the 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) bubble before deciding to go to Thailand.

The club also loaned Jesse Curran, an Australian footballer with Filipino descent, recently from Muangthong United.

Nakhon Ratchasima FC is currently in 13th place in the league table after 15 matches.