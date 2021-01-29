Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Ronaldo reportedly defies COVID-19 travel restrictions on trip to mountains

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    CRISTIANO Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.

    The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in Courmayeur in the Valle D'Aosta region in northwest Italy.

    Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.

    Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.

    Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
