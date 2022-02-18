Chandler McDaniel out for at least six months due to ACL injury

CHANDLER McDaniel will be out for seven to eight months after suffering an ACL tear in her right knee.

McDaniel’s father Clint confirmed the news to pinoyfootball.com after she got injured in their semifinal match against South Korea in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The star striker thus will miss the Southeast Asian Games in May in Hanoi, and the AFF Women’s Championship in July in Manila due to the injury.

“We will get the top surgeon and then she will have a pro-level rehab after surgery. It was hard blow for her but she is tough. She had a hip labral tear and surgery in 2019 and came back strong,” said the elder McDaniel.

McDaniel has been walking with crutches during her stay in the Philippines following the successful AFC campaign where the country clinched a spot in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The striker was a key player in the Asian Cup campaign. She scored the lone goal in their match against Thailand, 1-0, their first win against their Southeast Asian neighbor in 13 matches.

