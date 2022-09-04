Chandler McDaniel joins Filipinas' US camp after recovering from ACL injury

CHANDLER McDaniel is set to make her return to the Philippine women’s football team after being part of the 27 players who are in Irvine, California for a training camp.

Chandler McDaniel recovers from ACL injury

McDaniel has joined the team after she suffered an ACL tear during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup early this year that forced her to miss the Filipinas’ competitions including the AFF Women’s Championship.

But McDaniel is back being part of the five strikers who are with head coach Alen Stajcic, with Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezada, and Katrina Guillou also included.

The team is preparing for their international friendly against New Zealand on September 6 (September 7 Philippine time) in Fullerton, California during the Fifa international window as part of the build-up for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Also part of the camp are goalkeepers Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Inna Palacios, and Kaiya Rose Jota, and defenders Raina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessica Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Dominique Randle, and Tara Shelton.

Midfielders Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Reinna Gabriel, Kaya Hawkinson, Jessica Miclat, Camille Rodriguez, Jaclyn Sawicki, and Merryl Krysteen Serrano are also in camp.

