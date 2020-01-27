Ceres faces daunting task without Schrock vs FC Tokyo for Champions League spot

CERES-NEGROS FC goes for a spot in the AFC Champions League when it clashes with Tokyo FC on Tuesday at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Busmen will play in the last preliminary stage match against FC Tokyo following two victories, the previous one, a 1-0 win over Port FC last week. Stephan Schrock knocked in the lone goal of the match in the 51st minute.

“It’s a big honor to play such a big club. For us, it’s a big bonus to be here. They did something that nobody expected. We beat one big club from Thailand and now, we are here. It’s a good challenge playing FC Tokyo,” said Ceres-Negros FC coach Risto Vidakovic.

Vidakovic admitted it will be a tough task to beat FC Tokyo, the second-placers in the J1 League. Schrock will also be missing Tuesday’s match due to accumulated yellow cards including one against Port FC.

“We are big underdogs,” Vidakovic said. “We are motivated just to play. It’s a big honor to be here. We have nothing to lose. They are strong, their budget has a big difference. We have to enjoy the atmosphere and play the game.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Vidakovic, however, said the match will also allow Ceres-Negros FC to gauge themselves against one of the top clubs in Asia.

“We want to be here. We played three years ago against Tianjin. We have already experience in this tournament. But obviously we are conscious that we are facing an organized team. they know what they are doing, they are a professional club,” said Vidakovic.

Continue reading below ↓

“It’s a big difference. They are a really a tactically strong team and obviously, they are much, much better than us. For us, it’s a challenge. We are coming here to compete and to see where we are,” said Vidakovic.