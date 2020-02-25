Ceres settles for draw vs Vietnam side, but stays atop AFC Cup group

CERES-NEGROS FC drew with Than Quang Ninh, 2-2, on Tuesday night in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Nguyen Hai Huy scored the equalizer for the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute to salvage a draw in the match.

Despite the result, the Busmen remained on top of the Group G table with four points. Ceres beat Svay Rieng, 4-0, in the first match.

OJ Porteria scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute but the Busmen gave up a goal eight minutes later.

Jeremie Lynch opened scoring for Than Quang Ninh, the third placer in the Vietnamese first division, in the 26th, but Bienvenido Maranon tied the match in the 48th after a penalty.

Ceres-Negros FC faces Bali United in the next matchday on March 11 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.