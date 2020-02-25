Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Ceres settles for draw vs Vietnam side, but stays atop AFC Cup group

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Bienve Marañon celebrates after scoring for the Busmen.
    PHOTO: @AFCCup on Twitter

    CERES-NEGROS FC drew with Than Quang Ninh, 2-2, on Tuesday night in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    Nguyen Hai Huy scored the equalizer for the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute to salvage a draw in the match.

    Despite the result, the Busmen remained on top of the Group G table with four points. Ceres beat Svay Rieng, 4-0, in the first match.

    OJ Porteria scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute but the Busmen gave up a goal eight minutes later.

    Jeremie Lynch opened scoring for Than Quang Ninh, the third placer in the Vietnamese first division, in the 26th, but Bienvenido Maranon tied the match in the 48th after a penalty.

    Stephan Schrock goes for a shot against a Vietnamese defender.

    Ceres-Negros FC faces Bali United in the next matchday on March 11 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

