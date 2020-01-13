Ceres match vs Shan United set to push through even after ashfall

THE scheduled AFC Champions League playoff match of Ceres Negros FC against Shan United will push through, the team said on Monday.

The Asian Football Confederation competitions committee as well as AFC representatives who are already in Manila have decided to continue on with the match slated at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Tuesday following the eruption of Taal Volcano that spewed ashes as far as Metro Manila.

Training of both teams at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Monday night also pushed through.

Ceres will be looking to advance into the next phase of the qualifiers of the AFC Champions League with a match against the Myanmar side.

The Busmen need three victories in order to reach the group stage, a historic first for a Philippine club in the prestigious football competition.