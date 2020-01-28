Ceres falls short of historic AFC Champions League spot with loss to FC Tokyo

CERES-NEGROS FC failed in its bid to capture a historic spot in the 2020 AFC Champions League with a 2-0 loss to FC Tokyo on Tuesday at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Second half goals by Sei Muroya and Adialton Da Silva under rainy conditions in Tokyo ended the Busmen’s quest to become the first Philippine club to reach the AFC Champions League.

Despite the soggy pitch due to the heavy rains, FC Tokyo finally scored after a scoreless first half with Muroya converting on a scramble inside the box in the 48th minute.

Adialton converted in the 89th for the insurance goal to send FC Tokyo to Group F of the 2020 AFC Champions League along with Ulsan Hyundai of Korea, Shanghai Shenhua of China, and Perth Glory of Australia.

The Busmen played without Stephan Schrock due to his accumulated yellow cards in the competition.

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc