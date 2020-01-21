Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ceres faces Port FC in bid to move on cusp of AFC Champions League group stage

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    CERES Negros FC looks to move closer to a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage when they take on Port FC on Tuesday night at the PAT Stadium.

    The match is at 8 p.m. The winner of the Ceres-Port qualifying playoff match will face FC Tokyo for a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

    Ceres beat Shan United, 3-2, last week to advance into the qualifying playoffs, but not after giving up two goals in the second half.

    “We just want to see how far we are. We need to improve some tactical things and we want to see if some players can perform and how we can do the job defensively. It’s still too early to expect anything from the players but I don’t see how we can adjust in some different game,” said Vidakovic.

    Offensively, the Busmen will once again lean on Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon, who scored a goal in the match.

    A third-placer in the Thai League, Port FC will also look to gain a spot in the AFC Champions League. One of its players is Martin Steuble, who played for Ceres previously.

