Ceres to play AFC Cup home match behind closed doors amid virus threat

CERES-NEGROS FC decided it will play its 2020 AFC Cup match against Bali United FC on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium behind closed doors due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Busmen said the decision was made following consultation with the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission. The decision came after a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“After careful consultation with the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission, and to conform with the measures being adopted by the national and local governments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it has been decided that the game will be staged without spectators,” said the club in a statement.

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc

“This is with due regard to the growing concerns around the transmission of the virus and keeping the health and safety of the fans and the general public at large,” the club added.

Ceres is eyeing to stay in first place in Group G with the Busmen having four points. Bali United is in third place with three points.