    Football

    Marañon fires brace as Ceres blanks Cambodia side to kick off AFC Cup bid

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Bienvenido Marañon celebrates after scoring one of his two goals.
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    CERES-NEGROS FC blanked Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC, 4-0, on Tuesday night in its opening match of the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    Bienvenido Marañon scored two goals in the second half as the Busmen opened Group G play with the victory.

    Takashi Odawara opened scoring in the 12th minute off a nifty pass by OJ Porteria, and Joshua Grommen converted two minutes later off a cross by Stephan Schrock to give the Busmen an early 2-0 lead.

    The Busmen go for their second win when they face Than Quang Ninh on February 25.

