Marañon fires brace as Ceres blanks Cambodia side to kick off AFC Cup bid

CERES-NEGROS FC blanked Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC, 4-0, on Tuesday night in its opening match of the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Bienvenido Marañon scored two goals in the second half as the Busmen opened Group G play with the victory.

Takashi Odawara opened scoring in the 12th minute off a nifty pass by OJ Porteria, and Joshua Grommen converted two minutes later off a cross by Stephan Schrock to give the Busmen an early 2-0 lead.

The Busmen go for their second win when they face Than Quang Ninh on February 25.

PHOTO: ceres-negros fc

