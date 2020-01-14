Ceres boosts AFC Champions League bid after holding off Shan United

CERES Negros FC advanced to the next stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League qualifying playoffs after beating Shan United FC, 3-2, on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Busmen moved on to the preliminary round two of the playoffs after staving off a late charge by the Myanmar side.

Ceres will now be facing Port, a Thailand club, in the preliminary round two and only needs two more victories in order to clinch a spot in the group stage.

Robert Lopez opened scoring in the fifth minute before Spanish striker Bievenido Maranon made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Yakubu Abudbakar finally scored in the 78th for Shan United but OJ Porteria retored the Busmen's two-goal advantage with a strike.

Djedje Maximin Djawa closed the gap again with a goal in the 87th but Ceres was able to contain its opponent to clinch the victory.

Incidentally, Ceres will face one of their former players in Martin Steuble in the away match set on January 21 at the PAT Stadium.