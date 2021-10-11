Brazil's unvaxxed president angry he can’t go to football games

SAO PAULO — Brazil's president claimed on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) that COVID-19 protocols at football matches had prevented him from attending a game.

Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.

"Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?" Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.

Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30 percent of available seats in Brazilian championship games.

The protocol agreed by the Brazilian football confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro reportedly wanted to see the match between Santos and Gremio.

PHOTO: AP

