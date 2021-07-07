Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Bienve Maranon finally granted Filipino citizenship

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    BIENVENIDO Maranon is officially a Filipino.

    The Spanish-born striker has finally been granted Filipino citizenship after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11570 into law last Friday.

    It's a longtime coming for the United City FC striker, who is looking to bolster the Philippine Azkals in its numerous international campaigns.

    Bienve Maranon.

    Maranon even sung the Philippine national anthem Lupang Hinirang before the senators in one of the plenary sessions discussing House Bill No. 8631.

    The 34-year-old has brought glory to the country in club competitions, leading Ceres-Negros to as far as the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018.

      He is also the all-time top goalscorer in the AFC Cup with 35 goals to boot, on top of him winning the Golden Boot in the 2020 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

