Bienve Maranon finally granted Filipino citizenship

BIENVENIDO Maranon is officially a Filipino.

The Spanish-born striker has finally been granted Filipino citizenship after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11570 into law last Friday.

It's a longtime coming for the United City FC striker, who is looking to bolster the Philippine Azkals in its numerous international campaigns.

PHOTO: PFL | @bienvecadiz on Instagram

Maranon even sung the Philippine national anthem Lupang Hinirang before the senators in one of the plenary sessions discussing House Bill No. 8631.

The 34-year-old has brought glory to the country in club competitions, leading Ceres-Negros to as far as the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018.

He is also the all-time top goalscorer in the AFC Cup with 35 goals to boot, on top of him winning the Golden Boot in the 2020 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

