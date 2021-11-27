Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 27
    Football

    Bienve Marañon set for Azkals debut in Suzuki Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    UCFC
    Bienve Marañon in club action with United City.
    PHOTO: AFC

    BIENVE Marañon is set to make his Azkals debut in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 which will begin on December 5 in Singapore.

    Bienve Maranon set for Azkals debut

    Marañon is part of the 27-man pool that will represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian football tournament after becoming a naturalized Filipino recently.

    The Spanish striker will be joined by strikers Angel Guirado and Patrick Reichelt, and midfielders Stephan Schrock, Harry Foll, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, Oli Bias, Kevin Ingreso, Oskari Kakkonen, Amin Nazari, Kenshiro Daniels, Mike Ott, and Iain Ramsay.

    Bienve Maranon

    Continue reading below ↓

    Defenders Amani Aguinaldo, Justin Baas, Matthew Custodio, Mar Diano, Yrick Gallantes, Christian Rontini, Daisuke Sato, Martin Steuble, Jefferson Tabinas, and Jesper Nyholm, and goalkeepers Kevin Ray Hansen, Bernd Schipmann, and Quincy Kammeraad are also part of the Azkals team.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The competition will actually start for the Azkals on December 8 where they play host Singapore, followed by the match against Timor Leste on December 11 in their Group A clash.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Azkals will face Thailand on December 14, before concluding their group stage campaign against Myanmar on December 18.

      The AFF Suzuki Cup will finally be held after being postponed due to the pandemic.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Bienve Marañon in club action with United City.
      PHOTO: AFC

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again