Bienve Marañon set for Azkals debut in Suzuki Cup

BIENVE Marañon is set to make his Azkals debut in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 which will begin on December 5 in Singapore.

Bienve Maranon set for Azkals debut

Marañon is part of the 27-man pool that will represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian football tournament after becoming a naturalized Filipino recently.

The Spanish striker will be joined by strikers Angel Guirado and Patrick Reichelt, and midfielders Stephan Schrock, Harry Foll, Dennis Chung, Sandro Reyes, Oli Bias, Kevin Ingreso, Oskari Kakkonen, Amin Nazari, Kenshiro Daniels, Mike Ott, and Iain Ramsay.

Continue reading below ↓

Defenders Amani Aguinaldo, Justin Baas, Matthew Custodio, Mar Diano, Yrick Gallantes, Christian Rontini, Daisuke Sato, Martin Steuble, Jefferson Tabinas, and Jesper Nyholm, and goalkeepers Kevin Ray Hansen, Bernd Schipmann, and Quincy Kammeraad are also part of the Azkals team.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The competition will actually start for the Azkals on December 8 where they play host Singapore, followed by the match against Timor Leste on December 11 in their Group A clash.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Azkals will face Thailand on December 14, before concluding their group stage campaign against Myanmar on December 18.

The AFF Suzuki Cup will finally be held after being postponed due to the pandemic.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.