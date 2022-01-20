Bienve Marañon joins Carli De Murga at Malaysian champion club JDT

BIENVENIDO Marañon and Carli De Murga have officially joined Malaysia football club Johor Darul Ta’Zim (JDT), the team announced on Thursday.

Azkals in Malaysia

The eight-time defending Malaysia Super League champion club for formally announced the signing through an elaborate video presentation posted on its Facebook page. In the video, Marañon and De Murga were seen getting off a limousine before meeting with club officials for the signing of the contracts.

Continue reading below ↓

It signals a new beginning for two Azkals players who spent the past few years in the country to play domestically.

Marañon has been playing locally since 2015 for Ceres-Negros FC where the Spanish striker became the top scorer in the history of the AFC Cup. His stint with Ceres left an indelible mark to Filipino football fans and opened the doors for Marañon to be naturalized.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last July, Marañon became a Filipino naturalized citizen. He played for the Azkals in his national team debut during the recent AFF Suzuki Cup.

The 35-year-old also played for United City FC in 2020, leading the new club to the Philippines Football League crown.

De Murga, 33, also saw action for Ceres from 2014 to 2019 before suiting up for Thai club Chonburi last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In an Instagram post on January 5, Marañon announced he will be leaving UCFC to join another club.

Continue reading below ↓

“It’s time to move forward and step up in my career as a professional football player. I will leave the country where I found happiness and the team [United City FC] what made me better play and better person,” said Marañon, who also thanked Ceres Negros FC in the post.

Marañon also reaffirmed his commitment to the Azkals despite his move to Malaysia.

“It’s not goodbye if not a see you later,” said Marañon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.