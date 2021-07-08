Kaya FC-Iloilo gives Thai champ BG Pathum United giant scare

BG PATHUM United escaped with a 1-0 win over Kaya FC-Iloilo on a rainy Thursday night in the 2021 AFC Champions League at the LEO Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sarach Yooyen finally broke through the Kaya FC defense to score the late goal from the top of the box in the 83th minute and avoid a stunning result for the Thailand champions.

Kaya lost for the fifth time in Group F but was in contention for salvaging a point after the match.

Zach Banzon's gallant stand

Apart from the goal that he conceded, goalkeeper Zach Banzon was outstanding in containing the BG Pathum United attack, tallying three saves in the contest.

One of the closest Kaya got to scoring a goal was in the 70th minute when substitute Jarvey Gayoso created a chance for Azkals teammate Kenshiro Daniels but the attempt was saved by Chatchai Budporn.

The match ended with BG Pathum duplicated its 4-1 win over Kaya FC during its first meeting.

Kaya now caps off its debut campaign in the AFC Champions League on Sunday when it faces Vietnam titlist Viettel FC at 6 p.m.

