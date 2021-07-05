Ten-man Ulsan holds off Kaya FC, spoils Jovin Bedic goal

KAYA FC-Iloilo showed a gallant stand against Ulsan Hyundai FC before bowing against the reigning AFC Champions League titlist, 2-1, on Monday night at the LEO Stadium in Bangkok.

The Philippine club fought tooth and nail over the Korean team especially on the defensive side, but was still not enough as Kaya FC slipped to its fourth consecutive defeat.

Kaya conceded Yun Bitgaram’s second goal in the 51st minute, the marginal goal in the match which could have easily been at least a draw for the Philippine side.

PHOTO: AFC

Continue reading below ↓

'Funny' goal

Yun’s first goal was scored in the strangest and even funniest of ways. Down on his knees, Yun was hit in the face by a shot by Lukas Hinterseer. The ball following the “header” somehow misdirected away from Kaya goalkeeper Zach Banzon and into the back of the net to break the ice.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The AFC Champions League Twitter account later described the goal as a 'funny moment.'

Continue reading below ↓

Kaya equalized early in the second half with Jovin Bedic scoring on a left boot off a cross in the 47th minute, only to give up another goal four minutes later for Ulsan’s fourth victory to stay on top of Group F.

Ulsan won despite being down to 10 men after Kim Minjun was sent off for a foot to the head of Marco Casambre late in the first half.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was still a respectable showing for Kaya FC, which was coming off a 3-1 loss to the same club last Friday.

Kaya battles BG Pathum United on Thursday, 6 p.m. Manila time at the LEO Stadium.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.