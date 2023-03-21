Barae Jrondi appointed new Azkals head coach in time for West Asia camp

THE Azkals have appointed a new head coach in Barae Jrondi, but it appears that it would now be for the long haul.

The national squad made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the erstwhile Qatar FA technical supervisor of football clubs has signed a “multi-year contract” that is “seen to provide stability for the Philippines.”

Thomas Dooley and Josep Ferre have served as head coaches of the Azkals last year.

New Azkals role for Schrock

Jrondi, a Moroccan who also had stints as Lusail FC team analyst and Aldafna FC coach, said he looks forward to working with the team and his staff that includes former team captain Stephan Schrock.

“It’s a big honor and responsibility for myself (and) the staff to take this challenge forward. Creating a competitive team is the main objective and it requires careful considerations. I am really happy to have the (former) captain Stephan Schröck on the technical staff to get his point of view about players selection to get the right team dynamics,” said Jrondi.

The new Azkals coach will join the team in its West Asia training camp where they will play in friendlies against Kuwait on March 24 and Jordan on March 28 in Doha.