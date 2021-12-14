Azkals fall short vs Thailand to bow out of Suzuki Cup contention

THE Philippine Azkals were ousted from semifinal contention in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, losing to Thailand, 2-1, on Tuesday at the Singapore National Stadium.

Teerasil Dangda scored two goals including a penalty in the 78th minute after an equalizer from the Azkals, who were eliminated with the loss to the War Elephants.

Patrick Reichelt equalized after a strike from a failed clearance by Thailand in the 57th minute to stay in contention for the next round, but it was still not enough.

Thailand drew a foul, a contentious call at least for the side of the Philippines, after Amani Aguinaldo brought down Thitiphan Puangjan inside the box. Azkals coach Stewart Hall later described the foul as “dubious.”

Terrasil, who in the 26th minute became the most prolific scorer in the history of AFF Suzuki Cup with his 18th goal of his career, knocked in the spot kick over Azkals keeper Kevin Hansen.

“Obviously, it was the deciding factor,” Hall said. “I’d like to see it a few times. My players are not happy at the decision."

The Azkals conceded the first goal after a strike by Teerasil on a cross by Teerathon Bunmathan, but Reichelt’s equalizer was the first given up by Thailand in the tournament.

“We gave away the ball away in the corner, we were a bit sloppy and loose on possession. We gave the ball away and they got the cross in to the goal. That could have been avoided. But having said that, they are a good team. They play some good football. They attack together. They defend together. Credit to Thailand,” said Hall.

Thailand climbed nine points in Group A, while the Philippines stayed in third place with three points (1-0-2 win-draw-loss). Singapore and Timor Leste are playing as of posting time.

