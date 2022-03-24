Azkals fall to Malaysia as Holtmann fails to make trip due to COVID

THE Philippine Azkals suffered a 2-0 loss to Malaysia at the start of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series on Wednesday at the National Stadium.

Akhyar Rashid scored a brace in the third and the 24th minute as the Azkals conceded goals early in the match.

It was the first match of both squads since the 2022 AFF Suzuki Cup last year.

The Azkals are using the competition which is part of the Fifa window as part of the build-up for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Neil Etheridge saw action for the Azkals in his first match back after missing the Fifa World Cup and Suzuki Cup qualifiers.

The Azkals though played without German Bundesliga player Gerrit Holtmann, who didn’t make the trip after he and a few of his teammates contracted Covid-19.

Holtmann was supposed to make his much-anticipated Azkals debut in the Tri-Nations Series, which also has host Singapore as the other team competing in.

