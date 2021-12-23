Azkals plan two training camps in first quarter of 2022

THE Azkals will hold two training camps in the two Fifa international windows in preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers set to resume in June.

Philippines head coach Stewart Hall said the Azkals will come together in January and March where they also hope to play in friendlies as well during that period.

Hall said Scott Cooper, who oversees the Azkals program, is already looking at the composition of the squad for the two windows that now serves as preparation for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that will begin in June.

A total of 11 teams out of the 24 countries will advance to the AFC Asian Cup.

“We start in January 24th for the window in the Asia region. We will camp and will play two games hopefully. That’s the plan,” said Hall following the Azkals’ campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. “The camp will be eight days and Scott is already working hard on putting that squad together.

The Azkals are coming off a campaign in the Suzuki Cup where they only placed third in their group to miss a spot in the semifinals. The stint was also marred by unavailability of player with the competition not part of the Fifa window.

With the January and March camps part of the Fifa calendar, Hall said a challenge was already presented to the team at the close of their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign as to their availability.

“The challenge of the players here is can you put on your name in that squad for January and that’s the challenge to some of the players – young and old. We have another camp in March,” said Hall.

“Two really, really important camps. After that, competitive games come along… There’s a lot of players to come back in, competition for places, we hope and we know, will be very good,” said Hall.

