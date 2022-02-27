Azkals drawn with Palestine, Yemen, Mongolia in Asian Cup qualifiers

THE Philippine Azkals will be playing against host Mongolia, Palestine, and Yemen in the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar.

The four teams were drawn in Group B in the last step towards a berth in the Asian Cup to be held from June 16 to July 16 next year.

The Azkals are looking to make it to the Asian Cup for the second straight time after a historic breakthrough in 2019.

Azkals try again

The Philippines was among 22 teams which failed to make it outright to the Asian Cup during the second round that also served as a qualification for the 2023 Fifa World Cup.

The top teams in the six groups and the best five runners-up will go to the Asian Cup.

The first set of fixtures will be held from June 8 to 14.

Based on rankings, Palestine will be the team to beat with its No. 100th rank. The Philippines is at 129, Yemen at 151, and Mongolia at 184.

It will be the next competition for the Azkals since last year's Suzuki Cup where they failed to reach the semifinals.

