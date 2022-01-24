Pinay booters put up gallant stand before falling to Aussies in Asian Cup

SAM Kerr saved Australia from a monumental upset defeat, beating the Philippines, 4-0, on Monday in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

The Chelsea striker scored her 55th international goal with a header in the 51st minute to break the ice and enough to put away the Filipinas after holding them scoreless in the first half.

Three more goals, including an own goal by Dominique Randle, extended the lead for heavily favored Australia, which picked up its second win in Group B but not after a gallant effort by the Philippine side.

The Pinay booters held the Matildas scoreless in the first half. PHOTO: AFC

Before facing the Philippines, the fancied world No. 11 squad, runners-up in the past two editions of the Asian Cup, were also fresh from an 18-0 rout over Indonesia in their first match of the tournament.

Even with the defeat, the Philippines still strengthened its bid to advance into the quarterfinals and obtain one of the five berths for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Filipina booters coached by former Australia mentor Alen Stajcic take on Indonesia on Thursday for a chance at the second place in Group B and an outright place in the quarterfinals.

“An outstanding performance. I couldn’t be any prouder of the way that they fought and battled and the effort was outstanding against a really, truly, world-class team,” said a proud Stajcic during the postmatch press conference.

Kerr, who had five goals in the lopsided win over Indonesia, scored the first goal off a corner kick after a solid showing by the Philippine backline led by Hali Long and goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla, playing her first cap.

Emily Van Egmond and Mary Fowler completed the Australia win with goals in the 67th and 87th minute.

“For our players to step up to that level and able to hold them out for 50 minutes and really only concede off the corner and Sam Kerr who is probably the best header of the ball in the last 10 or 15 years of women’s football. It just shows the resilience that the team showed, the fight, the effort, makes us really proud that we could match that team for so long and keep them at bay,” said Stajcic.

The Philippines, also playing without striker Quinley Quezada, got its first and only strong chance in the sixth minute on a shot by Chandler McDaniel.

“I think we proved that we are a hard team to beat, a tough team, so much effort, a resilient team. Really showed a lot of good qualities that can push us to the next level,” said Stajic.

