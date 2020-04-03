Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 3
    Football

    Atlético Madrid players agree to take 70% pay cut during pandemic

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Marcos Llorente, second right, celebrates after scoring his Atletico's opening goal during a second leg, round of 16, Champions League soccer match against Liverpool.
    PHOTO: ap

    ATLETICO Madrid says it has reached an agreement with its players and coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70% while competitions are stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Atlético announced the agreement on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) and said it is temporarily suspending the jobs of club employees.

    Atlético had previously said it would need to take such a drastic step but had yet to reveal the details.

    Continue reading below ↓

    A job suspension under Spanish law allows a company to greatly reduce its labor costs by having workers stay at home while guaranteeing they will go back to their positions when conditions improve.

    The Spanish club added that some of the money saved by the players' salary cuts will be given to its other employees who will be furloughed.

    Barcelona recently announced it had come to a similar agreement with its players.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Both clubs said that such cost-saving measures were necessary to ensure their financial stability due to the loss in revenue during the stoppage of competitions.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Marcos Llorente, second right, celebrates after scoring his Atletico's opening goal during a second leg, round of 16, Champions League soccer match against Liverpool.
      PHOTO: ap

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again