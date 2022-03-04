Alen Stajcic signs to coach PWNT through 2023 Women's World Cup

ALEN Stajcic will stay on as head coach of the Philippine women’s football team after signing a new contract with the Philippine Football Federation that will keep him until the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Team manager Jefferson Cheng announced the contract extension after a meeting with Stajcic in Sydney last Tuesday. Assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti will also remain with the team, he added.

Stajcic’s contract expired after the historic Philippine campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, prompting management to discuss talks about an extension.

Stajcic will have the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May as his next assignment in what will be a busy 2022 for the Malditas.

The Filipina booters will also be competing in the AFF Women’s Championship in July and the Asian Games in September.

'Phenomenal' campaign

“I’m delighted to continue our journey with the Phillipines Women’s National Team through to the World Cup,” said Stajcic.

“The Asian Cup performances were remarkable and phenomenal, but to share it with a group of staff and players that exemplified humility, gratitude and passion for the (Philippines) shirt is what really made it special.

“I’m extremely excited to help lead the team in the next chapter as we head for the pinnacle of our sport,” Stajcic added.

PFF president Mariano Araneta is thrilled to have Stajcic back until the World Cup.

“The PFF is honored to continue working with a truly world-class coach in Alen Stajcic whose professionalism and attention to detail have been instrumental in raising the level of the PWNT,” said Araneta.

