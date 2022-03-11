Stajcic shuns offers from national teams, clubs to stay on as PWNT coach

ALEN Stajcic admitted getting offers from different countries and clubs after guiding the Philippines to a spot in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Alen Stajcic on contract offers

In the end though, Stajcic decided to stay and extend his stint with the PWNT to continue what he and the team have started.

“It definitely was a decision of the heart,” said Stajcic from Australia during his first press conference since the announcement that he is staying on as Malditas head coach until the World Cup. “There were other offers – European club, a women’s national team, and even some interest here in Australia in the men’s pro league.”

“But just being around such wonderful people, the players, and the staff, it was really a joy to be part of that group,” said Stajcic.

Stajcic’s contract with the Philippine team expired at the end of the Women’s Asian Cup, and team management led by Jefferson Cheng went into a round of talks with Stajcic after a successful stint by the country where the team reached the semifinals of the competition.

The Filipinas clinched the World Cup spot after a nail-biting win over Chinese Taipei in penalties to make history.

Stajcic is staying on as well as his other staff in assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti.

“For me, we started the journey, and now it’s the process of really getting into the hard part and working hard to get to that World Cup. Definitely, it’s a decision of passion and heart,” said Stajcic.

Cheng said he is happy that Stajcic decided to stay on despite the offers.

“He is professional. He is always determined and committed to the Philippine women’s national team ever since we had him on board last year. Commercially, because of the success as well as the being one of the leading coaches not just in Australia but internationally, there are also other offers,” said Cheng.

“But I think I could see that his heart is with the Philippine national team and I respect him greatly for that. I think that’s what decided him to extend the contract so to speak. We are very fortunate to have coach Alen and his team with us. I could see he is the right coach to the World Cup,” Cheng said.

Stajcic’s first competition will be the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, with Philippine Football Federation officials already finalizing the initial roster that will be submitted to the Vietnam SEA Games Organizing Committee (Viesgoc).

The SEA Games will be part of the preparation for the World Cup as well as the AFF Women’s Championship and the Asian Games.

