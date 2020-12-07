AFF Suzuki Cup moved again to December 2021

THE AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 was once again moved to a new date of December 2021, the Asean Football Federation announced on Monday.

Southeast Asia’s premier football competition was originally set November 2020, but a schedule of April 11 to May 8 was set due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That date has since been modified again and has been slated from December 5 to January 1, 2022.

The move was approved even with the recent developments of the production of a vaccine against the virus that affected not only the global economy but sports as well.

AFF president Khiev Sameth also said that a much later date will give member federations ample time to prepare for the competition which will be on a home-and-away format.

“As always, our first priority is the health and safety of everyone connected with the event,” said AFF president Khiev Sameth. "As such, we have been monitoring Covid-19 developments, both within Asean and in the wider world, on a continuous basis. While there have been encouraging results in vaccine development, we are cognizant that the process of vaccine approval, as well as the practicalities of the distribution and implementation of vaccine programs across the world including ASEAN will take some time.

“Given the complexities around the organization of the event, and the many people and organizations that are impacted by it, the AFF believes in taking a pragmatic approach and making a considered decision early that will allow the stakeholders in the event to have enough notice to reorganize their activities – and so that planning for the end of the year can be focused around the AFF Suzuki Cup as a great occasion for football in the region as it has always been.” Sameth added.

Sameth added the AFF also took into consideration the football schedule for 2021 both in domestic and international scene.

“The new dates, starting on 5th December and running into 1st January 2022, will provide the best opportunity for the event to be staged in its full format with home and away fixtures in both the group and knockout stages, and with stadiums filled with fans to encourage and celebrate their teams,” said Sameth.

The Philippines has made it to the semifinals in four of the last five stagings of the event beginning in 2010 when the Azkals made noise following a 2-0 group stage win over Vietnam more than a decade ago.