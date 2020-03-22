Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Italian football great Paolo Maldini tests positive for coronavirus

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    AC Milan says that Paolo Maldini and son Daniel “are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others."
    AC Milan great Paolo Maldini has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Milan says that the 51-year-old Maldini, who is the Italian club’s technical director, “became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.”

    Milan adds that Maldini was “administered with a swab test” on Friday and the result came back positive.

    Paolo Maldini retired from playing in 2009 after helping Milan to five European Cup and Champions League titles and seven Serie A championships.

    The club says that Maldini’s 18-year-old son, Daniel, who recently made his Serie A debut for Milan, also tested positive.

    Milan says that Paolo and Daniel Maldini “are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

    More than a dozen Serie A players have tested positive.

    Paulo Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19.

    Juventus says that the Argentina soccer playmaker is in “voluntary home isolation (in Italy) and he is asymptomatic and fine.”

    Dybala tweeted that both he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini both tested positive but that “luckily we are in perfect conditions.”

    Juventus previously announced that defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi tested positive for the coronavirus.

