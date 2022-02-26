Young potential national fencers show wares in Ormoc meet

JODIE Danielle Tan ruled the 12-under girls foil event, while Victoria Ebdane powered her team to a gold medal win in the 12-under team mixed foil during the Mayor Richard Gomez Fencing Cup held recently at the Superdome in Ormoc City.

Young fencers in Ormoc meet

Representing Canlas Fencing (CF)/St. Jude College School, Tan bounced back in the gold medal bout of a tightly contested defensive match which she won 2-1 against Ebdane, who swept the opening pool round that included a similar 2-1 triumph against her tormentor but later settled for the silver.

Tan and Ebdane of CF/Home School-Roces, arranged a finals rematch by beating their respective semifinal foes, fellow CF fencers Willa Liana Galvez and Kirsten Shanelle Catantan, respectively, who both earned the bronze medal.

Lucas Palafox defeated Roldan for the gold medal in the 12-under boys foil, which likewise saw competitions in the Junior and Cadet levels, as well as the seniors for the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games qualifiers.

Ebdane, however, came back with a vengeance in leading Team B with Galvez and Yuna Samuelle Canlas to a 26-15 victory against top seed Team A of Tan, Catantan and Yohann Malik Roldan, to capture the gold medal in the 12-under team mixed foil category.

Team B booked a spot in the final round with a 24-15 decision over Team C.

In the 10-under girls foil, Yuna Canlas bagged the gold medal with a 10-6 finals win over Galvez, who took home the silver. Roldan and Christine Morales settled with the bronze medal.

“It’s very important to start our kids early, and it’s also very important for them to be joining competitions because when they join competitions, especially when they win, it really gives them the interest and it inspires them,” said Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, who is also president of the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA).

“I’m hoping that these kids will continue fencing until they become part of the varsity team or the national team.”

In the 10-under mixed epee division, Francis Gabriel Batican won the gold, Praizer Igot took silver medal, while Princess Amara dela Cruz and Rex Carl dela Cruz went home with the bronze.

In the 13-under team mixed epee, Jauz Lovaine Assis, Rex dela Cruz and Edel Royeras won the gold for Team B, Team A of Erika Nicole Dejano, Jillian Glaze Dejano and Sheska Dejano got the silver, and Batican, Igot, James Dylan Yap and Elizza Maureen Ecalla pocketed the bronze for Team C.

