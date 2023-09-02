UE rookies Nicol Canlas, Mika Ragot, Willa Galvez bag medals in HK fencing

THREE of the nine University of the East fencing team rookies bagged medals in the Allstar Hong Kong Fencing Championships 2023.

Nicol Canlas dominated the under-12 girls sabre and earned two silver medals in the under-12 mixed team and in the under-14 girls sabre team. A seventh grader at UE, she also had a bronze medal in the under-14 girls sabre.

Mika Ragot, also a seventh grader, placed second in the under-12 girls epee.

Big boost ahead of UAAP Season 86

Willa Galvez had a triple bronze haul as she placed tied for fourth with Yuna Canlas in the under-12 girls foil division of the tournament organized by the Hong Kong Fencing School.

Galvez, backed by Converge, Nickel Asia Corporation, San Miguel Corp., NLEX, Pocari Sweat Philippines and Rain or Shine, anchored the Canlas Fencing team featuring Marian Castro, Hagia del Castillo and Lily Juico to a come-from-behind 45-43 win over Singapore’s Z Fencing in the under-14 girls foil.

She was also a member of the team that placed third in the under-12 mixed foil team event.

The combined CF/UE team went home with a total of 14 gold medals.