Former UE juniors fencing star Sam Catantan now making waves at Penn State

NATIONAL fencing coach Rolando "Amat" Canlas doesn’t mind losing long-time University of the East protégé Sam Catantan to a top-notch US NCAA school known for its successful fencing program.

While UE’s loss was Penn State’s gain, Canlas was nonetheless proud to see one of his talented discoveries do good in the US and make Filipinos truly proud.

His biggest regret if any, is seeing the 19-year-old Catantan leave the Red Warriors’ lair in favor of a rival school in the UAAP.

“Real talk. Actually mas masakit para sa akin kung lumipat ng school yan sa kalaban sa UAAP. Yun ang mas masakit sa akin,” said Canlas, who is also head coach of the UE fencing squad and has been since 2004.

“Pero siyempre happy ako. Kahit sinong fencer naman na na-produce galing sa UE, basta mapupunta sila sa magandang future, siyempre susuportahan natin yan.”

Catantan was a project of Amat since he first laid his eyes on her. She rose and became a multi-awarded UE fencer while still in high school, helping the school’s girls’ team to nine straight UAAP championships, while winning the Most Valuable Player award for five straight seasons.

She earned her senior high school diploma last November.

But what should have been a promising campaign for the UE women’s fencing team didn’t materialize as Catantan received and eventually, accepted a scholarship grant from Penn State, considered a US NCAA power in the sport.

The Filipina left for Pennsylvania last December and just capped a remarkable rookie season that saw her win a bronze medal in the women’s foil event of the 2021 NCAA.

Later, she was named part of the All-America team and emerged the Penn State women’s MVP in fencing.

Recently, she also bagged a bronze medal in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, falling just two wins short of earning a berth in the Tokyo Olympiad.

All of her glowing achievements, of course, Catantan owes it to her stint with UE under the guidance of Canlas.

The overall head coach of the fencing national team is truly proud of her.

“Hindi naman ako nanghinayang at nawala si Sam at hindi siya nakalaro sa UE for college kasi marami namang kasunod, marami akong fencers sa UE na dini-develop hindi lang siya,” Canlas said.

“Si Sam kasi yung pinaka nag-step up sa lahat. Pero tuluy-tuloy naman kasi yung grassroots at yung ginagawa namin sa UE na mga kapalit. Marami kaming magagaling sa high school (na fencers),” he added. “So OK lang naman. Proud nga ako sa kanya at sinusuportahan siya.”

Make that not only Canlas, but the entire UE population is truly honored seeing how this young Lady Red Warrior has been making waves internationally.

“Even yung UE, very supportive sa kanya. Sobra ngang natuwa at sobrang na proud na na-recruit siya sa Penn State,” added the national mentor, who is among the products of the UE fencing team.

