Pinoy fencers make it back to limelight amid pandemic

FENCING found a way to make it back to the limelight amid the pandemic.

Pinoy fencers in spotlight

Two years after, Canlas Fencing held its own tournament since the COVID-19 struck.

Lucas Palafox led all winners in the Canlas Fencing Home yearend competitions held two days before the year ended.

Palafox bagged the gold out of the 11 fencers who saw action in the Dec. 30 tournament, where Ashvin Chandani and Palafox earned a bye in the semifinals.

Jaden Shoemaker and Willa Liana Galvez both finished with bronze medal.

Galvez ousted Roldan, 8-2, and Shoemaker eliminated Jehtro Chan, 8-7, in the knockout round to advance in the semis.

During the Final Four, Falafox routed Galvezm 7-2, while Chandani edged Shoemaker, 8-7, to clinch the second finals berth.

Palafox bested Chadnani, 8-2, in the gold medal play.

Other winners were Matteo Canlas (gold), Ryile Maravilla (silver), Nicole Garcia (bronze), and Yuri Canlas (bronze).

