Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jan 3
    Fencing

    Pinoy fencers make it back to limelight amid pandemic

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    undefined

    FENCING found a way to make it back to the limelight amid the pandemic.

    Pinoy fencers in spotlight

    Two years after, Canlas Fencing held its own tournament since the COVID-19 struck.

    Lucas Palafox led all winners in the Canlas Fencing Home yearend competitions held two days before the year ended.

    Palafox bagged the gold out of the 11 fencers who saw action in the Dec. 30 tournament, where Ashvin Chandani and Palafox earned a bye in the semifinals.

    Jaden Shoemaker and Willa Liana Galvez both finished with bronze medal.

    Canlas Fencing

    Continue reading below ↓

    Galvez ousted Roldan, 8-2, and Shoemaker eliminated Jehtro Chan, 8-7, in the knockout round to advance in the semis.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    During the Final Four, Falafox routed Galvezm 7-2, while Chandani edged Shoemaker, 8-7, to clinch the second finals berth.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Palafox bested Chadnani, 8-2, in the gold medal play.

      Other winners were Matteo Canlas (gold), Ryile Maravilla (silver), Nicole Garcia (bronze), and Yuri Canlas (bronze).

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again