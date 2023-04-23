Opa Catantan, Willa Galvez, Yuri Canlas win in Admirals Fencing Invitational

OPAO Catantan, Willa Galvez and Yuri Canlas emerged as winners in women’s foil, while Antonio Manuel, Inigo Divinagracia and Teo Canlas came through with solid performances in men’s foil in the Admirals Fencing Invitational 2023 on Saturday at The Palms Country Club in Alabang.

Catantan, the 13-year-old sister of reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Samantha Catantan, defeated Hannah Belarmino 15-13 in the Under-15 division, a follow up to her gold medal winning debut campaign in the UAAP Season 85 Fencing Championship last month as a member of University of the East.

Catantan edged out good friend and UE teammate Aubrey Fernandez in another thrilling finish by scoring a 15-14 decision in the semifinals. Fernandez and Jodie Tan of Canlas Fencing/St. Jude took the bronze medals.

Eleven-year-old Galvez, a Grade Six student at UE, bested CF teammate Yuna Canlas, 6-1, in the U-12 despite suffering a mild sprain earlier that forced her to pull out from the U-15. The bronze medals went to Hagia del Castillo and Skye del Villar.

Yuri Canlas finished the one-day tournament as a double gold medalist by winning the U-10 and U-8 divisions, beating Christine Morales and Morganne Uy, respectively.

In men’s foil, Manuel came through with a masterful 15-8 win over UE’s Brynt Gale in the finals of U-17. In the semis, the 14-year-old Paref Northfield Grade 9 student dispatched UAAP gold medalist James Lim of UE with a similar 15-8 score, while Gale downed Francis Obzunar 15-11.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Divinagracia got back at Lucas Palafox, who ended the former’s string of victories in the U-12 men’s foil during the CF ranking last week, with a dominant 10-2 win for the gold medal. Teo Canlas ruled the U-10 by scoring an 8-5 triumph against CF teammate Elijah Timbol.

In the U-8 men’s foil, Aidan Coliangco of Bladesmith won against Grey Ang of CF, 6-3.

In other categories and weapons, Shy Catantan – the youngest of the Catantan siblings – earned her first gold medal in the U-12 women’s saber as she bested CF teammate Nicol Canlas, 10-6, while Ayce Olarte won the gold in U-12 men’s by beating Reed Omengan of RF 10-3.

Zoe Atilano of CF-Waldorf won the gold in the U-15 women’s saber as she downed Medivh Boy of CF, 15-5, while Miggy de Guzman of Coach Don King defeated Elijah Galvez 8-6 in U-10 mixed saber.

Calix Ho of RF won the gold medal in the U-17 men’s epee as he edged Enrico Fuentes of SR/CF in the finals 15-13, while Pasig Fencing team’s Ruzel Gallano and Aljor Contado went 1-2 in U-15 men’s, and Ivana Salvador won the gold in U-15 women’s epee with a 15-14 win against RF’s Juliana Carillo.

Around 200 fencers from different schools and clubs participated in the event, which served as re-launch of CF South in partnership with the SR Fencing Club, in preparation for the 3rd Paref Southridge Admirals All-Men’s Fencing Championship in January 2024.