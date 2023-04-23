Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 23
    Fencing

    Opa Catantan, Willa Galvez, Yuri Canlas win in Admirals Fencing Invitational

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    OPAO Catantan, Willa Galvez and Yuri Canlas emerged as winners in women’s foil, while Antonio Manuel, Inigo Divinagracia and Teo Canlas came through with solid performances in men’s foil in the Admirals Fencing Invitational 2023 on Saturday at The Palms Country Club in Alabang.

    Catantan, the 13-year-old sister of reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Samantha Catantan, defeated Hannah Belarmino 15-13 in the Under-15 division, a follow up to her gold medal winning debut campaign in the UAAP Season 85 Fencing Championship last month as a member of University of the East.

    Eleven-year-old Galvez, a Grade Six student at UE, bested CF teammate Yuna Canlas, 6-1, in the U-12 despite suffering a mild sprain earlier that forced her to pull out from the U-15. The bronze medals went to Hagia del Castillo and Skye del Villar.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now
    Read Next
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again