Maxine Esteban switches nationalities, set to play for Ivory Coast

DENIED of a Philippine fencing team spot, World No. 84 Maxine Esteban has decided to represent Ivory Coast as she vies for an Olympic spot in the 2024 Paris games.

The Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) has approved the transfer and filed a petition to the International Fencing Federation to waive the three-year residency rule on Esteban.

“As we believe in and support the Olympic spirit that sports know no nationalities, we are happy for Maxine for her decision, and as such we are requesting for the FIE to waive the three-year waiting period of her representation in Côte d’Ivoire so that she can continue, without interruption all training and participation in all FIE competitions, for her personal improvement and goal achievement,” Gomez continued.

The FIE has agreed to the PFA request as Esteban seeks the same waiver from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The Ateneo student-athlete had a career-high ranking of No. 62, the highest ever reached by a Pinoy fencer.

Esteban is the latest Filipino athlete naturalized by other countries joining golfer Yuka Saso, volleyball’s Jaja Santiago, and chess star Wesley So.