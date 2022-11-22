Fil-Am fencer Lance Tan to conduct IOC-backed clinic at Philsports

US-based Filipino fencer Lance Tan is scheduled to conduct a clinic on Nov. 26 at the Fencing Hall of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

Tan, who competes for NCAA Division I Sacred Heart University, was selected last year as one of the 25 Young Leaders by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a four-year program that will run until 2024 that gives chosen athletes an opportunity to develop sustainable, sport-focused social businesses for the coming years.

While competing, Tan has served either as a coach or assistant coach and hopes to share his knowledge.

“I was honored to be the very first Filipino fencer to sign a National Letter of Intent and be recruited as an NCAA athlete to a Division I fencing program. There are very few of us, but we hope to change this. I believe it is important to help others,” Tan said.

The 21-year-old fencer is eager to “have a positive impact on the community” particularly the athletes and their families.

“My project’s social development goals are quality education, good health and well-being, and reduced inequalities," said Tan.

The clinic, being held in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Fencing Association, is the first for Tan under the IOC but conducting seminars isn’t new for him since he had a similar activity in 2018.

"Fencing and all sport can serve as a gateway. IOC Young Leaders first and foremost should be living examples of Olympism and the Olympic values.”

“The clinic participants will leave not only with advanced fencing skills, but they as well as their families will also have the information, tools and resources to use fencing and the clinic experience to take the next steps: recruitment, scholarships/financial aid and other, especially educational opportunities in college both in the Philippines and abroad,” he added.

Tan, who represented the country in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Argentina, will have fencers from different clubs and schools in the country in the clinic.

Tan trains at Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club in New York and Golobitsky Fencing Club in California, is also affiliated with Vicious Brainiac Fencing Club in the Philippines.

He has been representing the Philippines in international competition since 2015, including two senior World Championships, in Wuxi in 2018 and in Budapest in 2019.

“The project wouldn’t exist without the support of the IOC and sponsors like our founding partner Panasonic. The Young Leaders Programme is a life-altering experience. Through our projects, we are privileged to serve our communities.”