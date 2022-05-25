­­Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge gets underway

MORE than 200 fencers battle for honors in the 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge starting on Thursday at SM City Centerpoint in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The Under-17 boys and girls see action on Thursday in all three weapons — foil, sabre and epee.

Action in the Under-23 women’s and men’s in foil and sabre, as well as Under-23 men’s epee are set on Friday at the Cyberzone area of SM City Centerpoint.

Saturday will feature the boys and girls division in Under-10 and Under-12 of foil, and the Under-23 women’s epee.

Competitions in the Under-23 men’s and women’s in foil and epee, as well as the Under-12 boy’s and girl’s in foil are set Sunday in the event backed by ALX Cargo Logistics Corporation. Hello Glow by Ever Bilena, San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Converge, Uno Fuel, Milo, Pocari Sweat and Stanley Philippines.

Amat Canlas, national team coach and founder of the Canlas Fencing club, considers it a big opportunity to stage an event for young local fencers.

“It’s important that we start staging fencing tournaments here in our country. It’s been a while since we at CF organized a tournament. We’re ready and we are excited for this tournament,” Canlas said.

“This is our first in more than two years. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic kept us all inside our homes. But now that restrictions are easing up, we’re very glad that fencing is back – but we still need to continue to follow the minimum health protocols,” added Canlas.

