Aubrey Fernandez, Willa Galvez bag gold in Bladesmith Fencing meet

CANLAS Fencing captured 13 gold medals at stake in the Bladesmith Rookie Fencing Invitational on Sunday at the British School Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

University of the East high school stalwart Aubrey Pauline Fernandez led the CF dominance with victory in Under-17 foil.

Also winning gold were Jodie Tan in U14, Willa Galvez in U12, Christine Morales in U10 and Yuri Canlas in U8. In boys’ foil, Elijah Timbol ruled the U10 while James Lim won in U17.

See NBA champion coach says all is not lost for Kai Sotto

The 14-year-old Fernandez, an incoming 10th grader at UE, defeated Kaijinsei dela Serna of CF, 15-5, in the final. Dela Serna won, 15-7, against Victoria Malvar of CF, who advanced to the semifinals when Sophia Catantan – the reigning UAAP high school champion from UE – withdrew due to injury.

Fernandez edged Venice Villenas of Hampton Court Fencing Club, 15-3, in the other semifinal. CF also bagged 14 silver and 20 bronze medals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tan cruised to an easy 15-2 win against Martina Baccay of De La Salle Zobel in the gold medal round. Malvar and Ina Pascual of Republic Fencing bagged bronze medals.

Galvez claimed her second gold in U12 in two months as she dispatched Precious Sison of Calle de Armas 10-4.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Galvez, 11, a Grade 7 student at UE, came through with a nail-biting 10-9 win over Yuna Canlas of CF in the semis while Sison defeated Amber Diaz of CF 10-4.

Meantime, Yuri Canlas defeated fellow CF fencer Morgan Uy, 8-2, in the finals of U8, but the former fell short in the bid for a second gold as Morales won the U10 final, 8-2.

CF also got gold medals in other weapons, including Ariana Licaros in U10, Nicol Canlas in U12 and Adrianne Lising in U17 of girl’s sabre; Khiane Felipe in U17 boy’s sabre; Gael Villaluna in U12 boy’s epee; and Nina Canlas in U14 girl’s epee.